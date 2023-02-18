When I think about what needs to be done to make Montana better, the list is long. We need better mental health care to tackle our sky-high suicide rate. We need more affordable housing. We need jobs that pay a living wage. We need more funding for public schools. We need protection for our public lands as out-of-state companies greedily eye our pristine wilderness areas. We need a Department of Health and Human Services that can safeguard our most vulnerable citizens. I could go on.
Given these huge challenges, I expect my elected officials to apply themselves to solving problems during their short time in Helena. Instead, the Republican supermajority is focused on making life worse. They introduce bill after bill that won’t pass constitutional muster — and will result in more sky-high legal bills for taxpayers.
Let’s consider some of the GOP’s flagship legislation. They want to interfere with parents’ and doctors’ ability to provide life-saving gender-affirming care for trans youth, against the advice of nearly all medical experts. They want to give bullies carte blanche to misgender these same youth. They want to force people to give birth. They want to ban drag shows. They want to allow health care providers to discriminate against patients. They want to ban books. They want to make it harder to vote.
These bills cause real harm to Montana families. And they aren’t just unconstitutional, stupid, and cruel — they’re blocking the way to progress on issues that matter to ordinary Montanans. I urge you to check in with your legislator. Are they promoting cookie-cutter, out-of-state culture war legislation that helps no one and hurts your neighbors? If so, let them know you see that and that you expect more. The Legislature works for us. It’s time they started acting like it.
Nicole Rosenleaf Ritter
Bozeman
