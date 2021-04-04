I got a call from a man I had not previously known who was angry about his friends’ businesses being pummeled by government action for the past year. He asked what could be done. I told him that the Legislature is passing bills to address concerns like his, including shutdowns, mask mandates, religious restrictions, and the authority of unelected boards.
House Bill 121 allows a governing authority to amend an order given by a local board of health. Elected officials bear more accountability to the people than boards of health do. House Bill 257 prohibits a board of health and a local health officer from certain actions that restrict the ability of a private business to conduct business. Senate Bill 108 removes penalties for a law enforcement officer who does not render service to a local health officer. House Bill 501 clarifies that it is not criminal trespass to fail to wear a mask in public buildings where required. Republicans sponsor and support these bills.
Dr. Marty Makary criticizes the government’s “continued excessive restrictions on freedom.”
We’ve been exposed to expected docility and servility, social coercion, and sometimes-illogical requirements.
The caller was pleased to hear that our Legislature is restoring freedoms.