While I recognize that the Second Amendment allows persons to keep and bear arms (originally for protection of their personal property), where does it say everyone should be able to carry a concealed weapon on government property or buildings, on others’ private businesses or property and in public places?
In their divide wisdom, our Montana legislators have now determined that it is OK to do so. As a law-abiding citizen, where are my personal rights and freedoms?
I taught at MSU for 19 years and later worked at the campus bookstore for 6 years.
Never was I afraid of a student shooting me because of a grade received or a disgruntled student angry over the cost of textbooks. Never was I afraid when I attended a Bobcat ball game for fear of someone taking retaliation on a player or referee for a poor play or bad call.
Never was I afraid of attending concerts or public events on campus. And never was I afraid of attending classes, living in dormitories and eating in campus facilities when I was a student at MSU many years ago, paying good money to earn a degree and eventually a professional job.
But that will no longer be the case starting this June when our highly intelligent legislators start taking away our freedoms by allowing weapons to be carried on campus. This is a travesty to which none of us should be subjected.
Congratulations, legislators (and those who voted for them). You have done a fine job of making a beautiful university community and an entire state a safer place in which to live. I hope voters remember this when the next election rolls around.