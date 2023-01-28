Legislators are not doctors and have no business making medical decisions for Montanans.
Gender dysphoria is real. I know, because my daughter has suffered from it for the last 2 years. It is a medical condition for which counseling, while helpful, is not a cure. I’ve often heard people who don’t understand repeat the same talking point “They are confused, send them to a counselor.” They are not confused, and of course we started our journey with a counselor, but then what? What do you do after the counselor determines that yes, this is in fact gender dysphoria and not a symptom of something else, and no it isn’t going to go away with talk therapy, wishing it away, or thoughts and prayers?
It is mentally and physically painful to feel like you are trapped in the wrong body. Going through puberty for the wrong sex is like having your body betray you on a daily basis. It is extremely distressing. The treatment recommended by multiple counselors, our family physician, a second MD, a naturopath, an endocrinologist, and all major medical organizations has proven to be very effective and it includes both puberty blockers and hormones. This treatment has allowed my daughter to live and actually have hope for the future. It is the only thing we have found that has provided any sort of relief, but now some legislators in Helena want to take it away. They are not doctors. There are no other effective treatment options. Withholding this crucial medical treatment is inhumane.
Like every other Montanan, my daughter has a right to health care. Tell these legislators it is not OK to take that right away! Please call/email your legislator and tell them to vote no on Senate Bill 99. You just might save someone's life.
Jessica Hiatt
Belgrade
