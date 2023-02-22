Our legislators have introduced bills that are predatory towards public schools. Some proposals funnel funding away from public schools or attack school professionals. It’s a lot of work to keep up with the flurry — no doubt a strategy used by legislature members who are hoping you are looking the other way.
Current egregious examples of legislative sabotage have to do with funding. Our Montana public schools are currently dealing with large budget deficits which directly affect our children. That the Legislature would siphon even more state funding into private and religious schools is appalling. The current bills negatively affecting funding for public schools are SB 118, HB 294 and SB 125.
SB 99 outlaws Montana teachers (as well as doctors and therapists) from assisting trans youth, putting them at even greater risk of depression and suicide. HB 231, HB 259 and HB 361 revise teacher licensing laws, eliminate teacher voice in licensing decisions and change discrimination law. The most ridiculous is HB 235 which narrows science curriculum to ‘fact’ despite the importance of theory in all scientific study.
Read these bills at https://leg.mt.gov then call your legislator at 1-406-444-4800 to make your voice heard.
Chandra Lind
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.