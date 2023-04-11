Let the news come to you

I am 56 years old, live in Bozeman and for the last six years worked as a caregiver. Last fall I was diagnosed with cancer and had to take time off for treatment and recovery. Until then I was caring for five clients and working 30 hours a week.

After my surgery I realized the sad fact that I couldn’t afford to live in Bozeman on caregivers’ wages, no matter how much I worked. While I was a caregiver I also worked at a hotel cleaning rooms for $18 an hour; $4 more than I was making in homecare. It is frustrating and heart breaking because I love the work and miss my clients, but I just couldn’t do it any longer.

Most caregivers I know are in the same boat, working multiple jobs, juggling bills trying to make ends meet. It’s no surprise we struggle to attract people to this line of work. Ironically, we’ve had to drop clients because we don’t have enough caregivers to do the work.

