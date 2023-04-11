I am 56 years old, live in Bozeman and for the last six years worked as a caregiver. Last fall I was diagnosed with cancer and had to take time off for treatment and recovery. Until then I was caring for five clients and working 30 hours a week.
After my surgery I realized the sad fact that I couldn’t afford to live in Bozeman on caregivers’ wages, no matter how much I worked. While I was a caregiver I also worked at a hotel cleaning rooms for $18 an hour; $4 more than I was making in homecare. It is frustrating and heart breaking because I love the work and miss my clients, but I just couldn’t do it any longer.
Most caregivers I know are in the same boat, working multiple jobs, juggling bills trying to make ends meet. It’s no surprise we struggle to attract people to this line of work. Ironically, we’ve had to drop clients because we don’t have enough caregivers to do the work.
It’s maddening because if legislators had funded our agencies appropriately in previous years we wouldn’t be in this mess. Caregivers are health care workers. Our work keeps our clients in their homes and out of the hospital. We need wages that reflect the important work we do.
Many of us have been telling these stories for years. It’s sad that it took a $2 million state study before lawmakers took us seriously. But now is the time. Don’t put this off to another year. Take action now before it’s too late! We need full funding for senior and long-term care based on the Guide House study. And we need inflationary indexes so that investment keeps pace with the economy.
Natalie Katsoulis
Bozeman
