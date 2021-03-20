I don’t have a dog in the hunt regarding “inclusionary zoning.” It is one tool, among many, to achieve a desired goal, that being to maintain a diverse and healthy workforce that will allow certain communities to economically thrive.
The hunt in which I have a dog is the notion that legislators in Helena, many whom hail from districts far from Missoula, Whitefish and Bozeman and whose districts may not face the housing challenges of the aforementioned, have the temerity to dictate statewide which housing solutions are appropriate and which are not.
Much less, the audacity to decide what works in Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish and other communities.
Assertions of “wrong tool,” “failed time and again,” “there are better solutions,” “It’s not … functional or sustainable,” all presume insight greater than the collective wisdom of local communities.
House Majority Leader Sue Vinton’s Republican Party Platform clearly states “each level of government should continuously strive to limit the scope of its own activity and to avoid infringing upon the lawful activities of free citizens.”
Allow Bozeman’s housing strategy to succeed or fail, thrive or die, on its own. Montana does not need a nanny state.
