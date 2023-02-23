Since the Montana State Constitution was passed in 1972, there have been 50 amendment proposals placed on voter ballots. However, this year alone there are a whopping 57 constitutional amendment proposals in our state Legislature — all requested by the Republican Party. I find that alarming so I’d like to remind these legislators that they are in office to represent the good of all people and not elected into office to pursue a crusade of their own private beliefs and personal interests.
So many of you are asserting yourselves as if you have been given the divine right to judge and coerce the free minds of the constituents you were elected to serve. In doing this, you are drawing distinct lines between those who are right and those who are wrong and those who are good and those who are bad in areas that are distinctly subjective. Some of you are also prioritizing your own political and financial gain while trying to insert yourselves into areas that you are constitutionally not allowed to control. These are precisely the kind of actions that are polarizing this county, this state and this nation. I can promise you that in the end, this dogmatic approach will hurt more people than it will ever help.
Our state’s time and money are much better spent focusing on the things that unite us (public lands, conservation, growth/development, public educational funding, care of our veterans, mental health and agriculture to name a few). Our beautiful state has always been a place where we can politely agree to disagree. I may not see eye-to-eye with my neighbors but I respect them enough to let them be. You’d be wise to do the same and if you can’t, you don’t deserve to represent Montana.
Lindsey Ross
Manhattan
