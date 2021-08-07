Letter to the editor: Legislation could help deal with the climate crisis Barbara Silverstone Aug 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the grandmother of five young adults, I am enormously impressed by their active concern over the horrendous impact climate change is having on the natural world and our civilization. Their peaceful youth actions and rallies that I have witnessed are to be emulated by older generations.I am deeply distressed by the future they and others are facing and frightened by the lack of concern about the climate crisis particularly on the part of our legislators who are failing their constituents. There is a spark of hope for us with the passage of the Growing Climate Solutions Act by the U.S. Senate and supported by our senators Tester and Daines. If passed by the House of Representatives, it will be a step in the right direction for Montana farmers, ranchers, and foresters who will be able to access carbon markets thus helping the environment and boosting their income at the same time. A next step that will benefit them and all Montanans is the establishment of a Civilian Climate Corps that will provide a wealth of jobs dedicated to mitigating climate change. Supporting a CCC is probably a step too far for Sen. Daines whose alliance to the fossil fuel industry has been demonstrated. Sen. Tester, however, has been a strong advocate on behalf of farmers and veterans. His allegiance to these groups and in particular farmers who even now are suffering the impact of droughts due to unprecedented heat waves requires bold action on his part — not only in supporting a CCC but all strategies that will drastically reduce carbon in our atmosphere. Barbara SilverstoneBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tester Farmer Daines Legislation Politics Meteorology Military Climate Change Climate Crisis Legislator Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Johnson, Wayne Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Support those working to protect the things we love Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Commission should research projects already completed Posted: 12 a.m. Hayes, Molly Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back