Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us deal with climate change

John A. Noreika
Jan 11, 2022

Passage of the infrastructure bill was validation of effective bipartisan democratic governing. It will provide the money to advance Montana solutions for climate-resiliency in water resources and forestry, modernize our electric grid, and fund electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. EVs can reduce transports wasted energy by half. While most of us will be able to plug-in EVs at home, due to long travel distances, particularly for work and recreation; Montana's economy will suffer without a network of charging stations.

But now it's imperative our political support shift to passage of three other bills, two of which also enjoy bipartisan support:

The "Growing Climate Solutions Act" will allow Montana farmers and ranchers to access carbon markets by adapting soil health practices that build and retain organic matter, maintain continuous cover, and minimize tillage and chemical disturbance. The sequestered carbon becomes the basis for verified offset credits. The next step is passage by the House.

The $250 billion "U.S. Innovation and Competition Act" will boost government spending on technology research and development amid rising competition from China. Key provisions include R&D for carbon-capture and diversifying the geography of American innovation. The House must now combine it with its "National Science Foundation for the Future Act" and the "Department of Energy Science for the Future Act."

The energy provisions in the Build Back Better Act will have the greatest impact on rebuilding Montana's energy economy. Incentives for energy conservation and decarbonization of fossil fueled heating, industrial uses and transportation, down to individual households, are included. Most of our international trading partners are going to tax CO2 and methane emissions including those in U.S. imports. A similar U.S. tax would impact China most and it meets budget reconciliation requirements.

John A. Noreika
Belgrade