In the 1984 film The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Buckaroo (Peter Weller) scolds a nightclub crowd for being callous to Penny Priddy (Ellen Barkin) for sharing her troubles. He reminds them: “Don’t be mean. Remember, no matter where you go … there you are.” Attributed to Confucius, this multidimensional aphorism is particularly applicable today.
In the past four years, a majority of Americans has been called Nazis, racists, and more. Their evils, it’s argued, have established systemic biases and resulted in privilege that obstructs everyone else. They say these proclivities are not resident in a few people, but intrinsic to all. Hence, they’re incurable and irredeemable. The only fix is to reeducate this aristocracy using intimidation, censorship, punishment, and laws, and remake America to achieve social justice.
In recent months, social justice warriors have attacked, looted, and burned government buildings, monuments, private businesses, and homes. They’ve done it, they say, because their complaints aren’t being heard. Most of their crimes haven’t been stopped, apparently because their virtue signaling supporters believe their political ends justify their violent and illegal means.
But, what is social justice? To the left it’s a cause, a policy goal, which must be designed by authorities and enforced on the population. To the right it’s an effect, an emergent property, which springs from basic liberties, like property rights and the rule of law. This is because no one can design or enforce social justice, because it will always contain the biases of the designers, as did Utopia.
Now, the hypocritical left is outraged by the actions of Republican supporters, who feel their concerns about the election aren’t being heard. Perhaps they should remember their actions in Portland, Seattle, Kenosha, and Washington D.C., and remember Confucius’s aphorism: wherever you go, there you are.
