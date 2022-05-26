I’m proud to support my friend Cora Neumann for the new U.S. congressional seat here in Montana. Cora and I grew up together in Bozeman and, for as long as I can remember, she’s been committed to helping others. She’s building a campaign that can win, and I know we can trust her with our children’s future.
I’d like to address the claims by the Monica Tranel campaign that Cora isn’t as “Montanan” because she hasn’t been here her entire life. I was born and raised in Bozeman, but Cora and I grew up at a time where there were few options for graduates. The majority of our generation had to leave Montana to study and work elsewhere. Cora, our siblings and I planned for years about how to get home. We applied for jobs, we looked at houses, we tried to navigate how to come home while maintaining our careers in a way that allowed us to support our families and build a future for them.
My husband changed careers and I left my pensioned government job so we could move home. Our daughter was 17 months old, I was unemployed, and we couldn’t afford to buy a home, so we moved in with my parents. Like my family, I know Cora’s family made sacrifices to return home. While it hasn’t been easy, all of us are happy we finally made our way home to raise our kids in the place where our parents raised us, and where our parents still live.
Does the Tranel campaign consider all of us who’ve had to leave and return to be less Montanan? At a time in Montana history where we have so many challenges in front of us, this seems like the last thing we need to be focused on.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.