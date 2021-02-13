Once again I feel compelled to call out the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. I drafted this letter in my head while I was XC skiing up Sourdough Canyon yesterday.
John Meyer is at it again — using the favorite tactic of the California environmental movement — find a sympathetic judge to rule in their favor and delay, delay, delay the fuels reduction program approved for the Bozeman Municipal Watershed.
Did we not learn anything last September when the Bridger Foothills fire exploded? What would have occurred if that fire has started just one day earlier given the hand Mother Nature dealt us. The entire Bridger Canyon would have been consumed by the conflagration, including our beloved Bridger Bowl.
We can’t prevent forest fires, Smokey the Bear can’t prevent forest fires and John Meyer and his like sure as heck can’t prevent forest fires. We’ve had over 100 years of wildfire suppression imposed on our local forests and at least 50 years of limited timber harvests which has resulted in an over abundance of fuels — a veritable tinder box waiting to explode if you please.
The goal of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project is to reduce the fuel load and mitigate the potential for a catastrophic wildfire. Look at Mt. Ellis as an example. A few years ago selective timber was harvested and it looked a bit ragged for a while. Now you can’t see any visible signs other than as a wild-land firefighter you can see where the fire will be forced to the ground in some areas and you’ll have a chance to stop it.
Finally, can we sue the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center for damages if a wildfire destroys our municipal watershed because their frivolous lawsuits are preventing the serious work that needs to be done?
