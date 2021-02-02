House Bill 102, which seeks to allow concealed carry of weapons on college campuses without need of permit, is irresponsible and horrifying.
The House voted on party lines to pass this bill, and it is now in the Montana Senate. Gun safety on college campuses should not be a partisan issue. Suicide and gun safety affect everyone.
Suicide is the No. 1 cause of injury-related death in the U.S. and firearms account for 51% of all completed suicides. Suicide is the second most common cause of death in college students in the U.S. In 2018, Montana had the fourth highest rate of suicide in the country.
There are several things we can do to decrease death by suicide in our state. Going to college is a particularly volatile time in a person’s life and removing potentially dangerous items, such as unpermitted guns from campuses is one of the ways we can increase safety of our young people and the professors who teach them. Say no to HB 102.
One of my earliest memories is seeing my dad learn of my oldest brother’s death by suicide. My brother, a Vietnam veteran, left two young children behind. I never had a chance to get to know my brother. My father, a US Navy veteran who fought against the fascists in World War II and lifelong Republican, was crushed. I will never forget his pain.
If you increase access to guns on college campuses, the cold calculus of statistics says there will be more suicides, more accidental deaths and injuries and likely more homicides. My brother was trained in gun safety. To honor our veterans and protect our young people, please urge all senators of Montana to reject HB 102 in the Senate.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.