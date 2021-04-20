John Fuller, a Republican representative from Whitefish, was quoted in the Chronicle on April 14 regarding his support for HB 112, legislation that would restrict transgender student-athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity. He expressed concern about fairness in athletic competition and concern for the well-being of the children.
Rep. Fuller, I am challenging you to speak with some transgender athletes and really listen to what they have to say. I am confident that if you (and anyone else who shares your concerns) approaches such a conversation with an open mind and a genuine curiosity about the perspectives of these young people, we would all be better for it.