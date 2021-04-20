Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


John Fuller, a Republican representative from Whitefish, was quoted in the Chronicle on April 14 regarding his support for HB 112, legislation that would restrict transgender student-athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity. He expressed concern about fairness in athletic competition and concern for the well-being of the children.

Rep. Fuller, I am challenging you to speak with some transgender athletes and really listen to what they have to say. I am confident that if you (and anyone else who shares your concerns) approaches such a conversation with an open mind and a genuine curiosity about the perspectives of these young people, we would all be better for it.

Roger Fischer

Bozeman

Tags

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe