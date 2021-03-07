Montana has generally been more thoughtful and reasoned in approaches to wildlife management than neighboring states. Unfortunately this tradition is vanishing with the onslaught of bills this legislative session permitting more unethical ways to kill more wolves and bears. Legislators are running far afield of past ethical wildlife practices and protections.
Bills that have been before the Senate Fish and Game Committee targeting wolves are extremely egregious. Senate Bill 267 pays hunters and trappers for any expenses involved in killing wolves. HB 224 allows for snaring of wolves. Inhumane, it will result in snaring of other species, including bears, mountain lions and dogs. Senate Bill 314 permits baiting wolves and night hunting. The epitome of unethical hunting practices, no hunter with a conscience would use such unsportsmanlike tactics.
The goal of these bills is to decimate the wolf population to nearly the minimum needed to avoid relisting under the Endangered Species Act. It will result in a biologically unsustainable population of 120 wolves.
Bears are also in legislators’ hunting scopes. Senate Bill 337 prohibits Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to relocate grizzly bears outside recovery zones. In recovery zones they could only be relocated in places approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, a political entity. This bill introduces decision-making based on politics instead of science and ties FWP’s hands. Senate Bill 468 allows hound hunting of black bears, and a hound hunter training and chase season until July 31st. Combined with spring and fall hunts for black bears SB 468 will result in only one month — August — when non-hibernating bears cannot be killed or harassed.
For the sustainability of all wildlife and for Montana, please contact your state senator and ask them to oppose these thoughtless, ill-advised and murderous bills.
