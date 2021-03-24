Back in November, Montanans voted to pass initiative I-190, which would allocate a significant portion of state’s marijuana tax revenue towards environmental conservation efforts. This is an initiative that the people of Montana voted for and the current lawmakers’ efforts to redirect the funds is unacceptable.
Montanans voted on allocating roughly half of the tax revenue toward programs related to nongame animals, trails, and parks, but a new bill proposition would diminish this allocation to only 4%. That shift completely goes against what Montanans voted for effectively signals to voters that their voices do not matter.
Now more than ever the governor and other lawmakers should be prioritizing environmental conservation initiatives as the state and country continues to experience the devastating and lasting impacts of climate change. Montana in particular is extremely dependent on its natural resources and lawmakers need to be prioritizing protecting wildlife and public lands, not diverting efforts away from them. Focusing on conservation will only benefit the state in the long run, both economically and recreationally.
A Colorado College poll from this year, for instance, found that 90% of Montanans feel that even with the state’s budget problems, money should still be directed to protect the land, water, and wildlife. Therefore, Montana lawmakers must listen to the voters and keep the funds from I-190 directed toward conservation.
