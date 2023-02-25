One might hope Montana legislators would have their slate full addressing unaffordable housing, Montana’s mental health crisis, the rising costs of child care, and a nonexistent labor pool for business. Instead, this Legislature is focused on many bills that attack, degrade, criminalize and defund the public schools most Montana families rely on.
Several extreme examples:
HB 294 and SB 118—Syphon funding from public schools and give it to private schools (which can deny education to the disabled, troubled, and poor).
HB234 — Criminalize teachers, and librarians, and provide less public participation in the book review process. The definition of obscenity is so obscure that the bible might end up on that list.
HB 259 — Allow hiring unlicensed teachers. Certification and licensure in education insures professionalism Montanans have come to expect of our children’s educators.
SB 235 — eliminate all discussion of theories in science class. Gravity anyone?
HB 197 — Constitutional amendment on article X, section 9 — The Montana Legislature is on a mission to usurp the Board of Regents authority and govern campuses themselves.
Our Montana Constitution does an excellent job of preventing concentrated power in any one governing body and that's a good thing!
Colette Campbell
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.