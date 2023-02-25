Let the news come to you

One might hope Montana legislators would have their slate full addressing unaffordable housing, Montana’s mental health crisis, the rising costs of child care, and a nonexistent labor pool for business. Instead, this Legislature is focused on many bills that attack, degrade, criminalize and defund the public schools most Montana families rely on.

Several extreme examples:

HB 294 and SB 118—Syphon funding from public schools and give it to private schools (which can deny education to the disabled, troubled, and poor).

