We all know how legislators often tack an item onto the tail end of a good and reasonable bill. They do it to sneak something into law that will only benefit themselves or corporations and their wealthy donors. It's a very sneaky practice.
Right now there is a sneaky bill in Helena, House Bill 372. Rep. Paul Fielder has twisted the title of the bill to add his own special interest into Montana's constitution as a right. It will have more power than any local authority or your own ability to walk your dog or let your children run freely in a park.
What is this about? HB 372 wants to amend our constitution to "establish the right of Montana citizens to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife." The problem is that Montana citizens already have a constitutional right to hunt and fish.
Rep. Fielder is just trying to sneak the word "trap" into our constitution.
Montana has a population of more than one million. At latest estimate 5,000 trapping licenses have been issued. That's about .045% of our entire population. So that tiny number of people will establish a right superior to your city's or county's ability to keep traps out of our parks or along our trails.
What's next? An amendment to give citizens a right to drag race down your streets?
Call your legislator and tell them to vote No on HB 372. You already have a protected right to hunt and fish. Get rid of Rep. Fielder's sneaky add on.
Carolyn Fifer
Bozeman
