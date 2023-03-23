Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

We all know how legislators often tack an item onto the tail end of a good and reasonable bill. They do it to sneak something into law that will only benefit themselves or corporations and their wealthy donors. It's a very sneaky practice.

Right now there is a sneaky bill in Helena, House Bill 372. Rep. Paul Fielder has twisted the title of the bill to add his own special interest into Montana's constitution as a right. It will have more power than any local authority or your own ability to walk your dog or let your children run freely in a park.

What is this about? HB 372 wants to amend our constitution to "establish the right of Montana citizens to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife." The problem is that Montana citizens already have a constitutional right to hunt and fish.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you