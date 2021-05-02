I would like to share my support for Jen Lammers for the BSD7 school board. I met Jen years ago when she and her husband volunteered and became my daughter's soccer coach. For years I have experienced Jen's dedication to kids in our community through her countless hours volunteering her time for others. Most recently I have had the pleasure to work with Jen in her role of the board president for One Valley.
Jen is a dedicated parent of two Bozeman kiddos in our local schools who has been trying to help make the last year better whenever she could. Jen is a strong communicator, listens well, and always takes in all sides when approaching a challenge. This past year I saw Jen reaching out to administrators, teachers, parents, and the trustees; not to complain, but to ask how she could help marshal resources, get information out and bridge the gaps.
She thinks about everyone's kids, not only her own. But what motivated Jen to sit on those calls and writing those emails was the knowledge that other kids, other families were not going to have it the same as hers. And that was not ok for Jen. One thing that I admire so much about Jen is she is always willing to roll up her sleeves and get to work, it is simply who she is and how she operates as a member of our community.
As I mentioned above Jen has been helping our community in other majors way: One Valley (Board Pres), instrumental in organizing the COVID 19 relief fund, managing the Bridger fund, connecting various nonprofits to the resources they need.
Jen’s a connector, a communicator, and a problem solver. She’s approachable and we would be very fortunate to have her on our school board!