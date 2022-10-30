First and foremost a county attorney is the lead prosecuting attorney; typically, with many years of experience trying criminal cases. Leadership is important, however trying major criminal cases and defending other county agencies in civil lawsuits is their primary responsibility.
Criminal court requires long hours and extensive background work in preparation for trial. Yet, Ms. Cromwell believes that for a county attorney to be in court all the time is a “dereliction of duty.” She describes the job as a leader being in meetings with other county officials hand-holding their decision making. That job is already filled by the county administrator. Ms. Cromwell, who has never been a working prosecutor, wants the title of prosecutor without ever having to actually do that job.
Fortunately, Marty Lambert is infinitely qualified to continue doing all aspects of the job as he has has for more than two decades. Please don’t be swayed by bright, shiny and new. Consider what is required to do this job, and who is actually qualified for it. Gallatin County residents deserve someone dedicated to the office of county attorney. Please vote to reelect Marty Lambert, county attorney.
Jolie Church
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.