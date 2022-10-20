Recently, there have been some calls for change to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office. I am confused about why we would want to change.
Bozeman and Gallatin County crime statistics are much lower than national averages. Our crime rate is also significantly lower than Montana as a whole. Google "Bozeman crime rate" if you question that statement.
Gallatin County is a safe place to live. Senior citizens walk our pathways without the fear of assault or robbery. Women feel safe jogging our trails.Children safely play in the park.
Our low crime rate is the result of dedicated law enforcement, effective prosecution of crime by our county attorney's office, and a court system that holds scoundrels accountable. Ask your friends in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and even Asheville, North Carolina, (a tourist community similar to Bozeman) how a gentler legal system is working in those communities.
Gallatin County legal administration is well-tried and effective. It is unwise to change simply for the sake of change. We are all safer because of our policemen, sheriff's deputies, judges, and especially our county attorney and his staff. I support our current Gallatin County attorney, Marty Lambert, for another term of office.
Jim Drummond
Bozeman
