Recently, there have been some calls for change to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office. I am confused about why we would want to change.

Bozeman and Gallatin County crime statistics are much lower than national averages. Our crime rate is also significantly lower than Montana as a whole. Google "Bozeman crime rate" if you question that statement.

Gallatin County is a safe place to live. Senior citizens walk our pathways without the fear of assault or robbery. Women feel safe jogging our trails.Children safely play in the park.

