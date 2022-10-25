I saw Marty Lambert coming out of a grocery store on a Sunday and asked him what he was up to. Expecting him to answer that he was going to take it easy, he responded by telling me he was going to his office to work on a pending case involving an atrocious crime committed in our community.
His response reminded me that he is the candidate who for the past 38 years has diligently and effectively represented our community in criminal matters. He is the candidate that has dealt with the horrible offenders in our community and worked with their victims and families in court proceedings on our behalf. His level of commitment and dedication to keeping our community safe is beyond question.
The position of county attorney requires a serious and experienced attorney committed to protecting our community. Marty Lambert is the person who, rather than doing what most of us do on a summer Sunday afternoon, is in his office working to protect our community. Voting for our county attorney is not a Democrat or Republican question. It is a community safety question. Marty has the proven ability and skills to continue as our county attorney.
David Weaver
Bozeman
