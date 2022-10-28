Let the news come to you

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert has been exceptional in all aspects of his job for over 25 years. He has successfully prosecuted felonies, including homicides, ensuring victim's rights are protected. He has also protected the rights of all Gallatin County residents on land issues before the Montana Supreme Court.

Lambert was years ahead of the curve in creating programs enabling offenders to rehabilitate and become valuable members of the community again. Gallatin County’s Treatment Court is one such example.

Marty Lambert has also been an active community member in various nonprofit and service organizations.

