Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert has been exceptional in all aspects of his job for over 25 years. He has successfully prosecuted felonies, including homicides, ensuring victim's rights are protected. He has also protected the rights of all Gallatin County residents on land issues before the Montana Supreme Court.
Lambert was years ahead of the curve in creating programs enabling offenders to rehabilitate and become valuable members of the community again. Gallatin County’s Treatment Court is one such example.
Marty Lambert has also been an active community member in various nonprofit and service organizations.
Targeted murders of law enforcement officers nationwide are on the rise. Defunding the police has become a popular goal in many cities. Law enforcement does not have a better friend than Marty Lambert.
I had the opportunity to speak with County Attorney Lambert at Belgrade’s Fall Festival and can say first hand he is ready to give his all once more.
Marty Lambert has proven to be a model public servant for six full terms and I encourage all voters to cast their vote for competent, experienced leadership.
Sean Oliver
Belgrade
