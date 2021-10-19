Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Non-congratulations to Gov. Gianforte for leading Montana to the position as No. 2 state (only behind Alaska) for number of new COVID-19 cases! It has been mainly through your lack of leadership in managing the latest surge that we have seen infection rates soar, our hospital facilities filled to the max, and health care staff stressed worse than during the original crisis.

At this rate, our economy will again start shutting down and leave workers wondering where all those jobs you promised are going to come from. Good thing you're spending all that state money on fighting vaccine mandates in the courts!

Hobart Collins

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe