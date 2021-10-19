Letter to the editor: Lack of leadership to blame for COVID-19 surge Hobart Collins Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Non-congratulations to Gov. Gianforte for leading Montana to the position as No. 2 state (only behind Alaska) for number of new COVID-19 cases! It has been mainly through your lack of leadership in managing the latest surge that we have seen infection rates soar, our hospital facilities filled to the max, and health care staff stressed worse than during the original crisis. At this rate, our economy will again start shutting down and leave workers wondering where all those jobs you promised are going to come from. Good thing you're spending all that state money on fighting vaccine mandates in the courts! Hobart CollinsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staff Economy Worker Work Economics Job Gianforte Soar Health Care Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic has the right experience for city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen would be an excellent municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch Posted: 12 a.m. Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Posted: 6 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back