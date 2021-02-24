A 2016 Gallup survey indicated 69% of Americans did not have confidence in the honesty of U.S. Elections. Anecdotal data and high emotions indicate a similar situation now, underscoring distrust on both sides of the aisle.
Lack of faith in the system will tear our country apart. We need a secure election with secret ballots. For the American Republic to continue to exist, it is vital that the citizenry have faith in the electoral process. Win or lose, we should be able to trust that the procedures were fair, honest, and open.
Montana already does a good job with optical scan ballots that leave an auditable paper trail. Montana should build on our strengths and set an example to the country with secure elections that follow the law. This can be something to unite Montanans of all political stripes.
The most reliable elections are conducted with in-person voters registered well in advance, with secure ID required. Mail-in voting is simply an invitation for trouble.
We should all agree that Miguel Raton should not be allowed to cancel the votes of actual citizens living in Gallatin County.
