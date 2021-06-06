Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Memorial Day, the evening news showed a video clip of a remarkable act of courage. A large brown bear was climbing over a fence into a backyard. It appeared to be about to attack a small dog barking at it. Suddenly, a young lady ran out of the house, ran up to the bear and smacked it in the snout with her fist, then picked up the dog, and ran back into the house. While I do not condone what she did, I envisioned future family get-togethers where the video will be shown and she will be cheered by her grandchildren for her bravery. What a legacy to celebrate!

Then my mind slipped back to two earlier, near-acts of bravery, as I listened to former Congressman Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines as they argued why President Donald Trump should not be impeached. Their reasons were almost laughable, clearly no courage there. They were certainly not about to smack the bear in the snout! I wonder if their family will celebrate that legacy.

Dr. Frank H. Tainter 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe