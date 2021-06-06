On Memorial Day, the evening news showed a video clip of a remarkable act of courage. A large brown bear was climbing over a fence into a backyard. It appeared to be about to attack a small dog barking at it. Suddenly, a young lady ran out of the house, ran up to the bear and smacked it in the snout with her fist, then picked up the dog, and ran back into the house. While I do not condone what she did, I envisioned future family get-togethers where the video will be shown and she will be cheered by her grandchildren for her bravery. What a legacy to celebrate!
Then my mind slipped back to two earlier, near-acts of bravery, as I listened to former Congressman Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines as they argued why President Donald Trump should not be impeached. Their reasons were almost laughable, clearly no courage there. They were certainly not about to smack the bear in the snout! I wonder if their family will celebrate that legacy.