On July 6th a remarkable event occurred at the Gallatin County Regional Park (GCRP). Over twenty volunteers of all ages joined three local nonprofits in enhancing wildlife habitat and improving water quality at the regional park. These wonderful volunteers decided to help their community and habitat instead of going out for a beer or dinner with friends to make Bozeman a better place to live. In talking with various volunteers, they were from all over Bozeman, and one young man came from as far away as Ennis. We ended up planting over sixty trees and shrubs and most people stayed long past the time the event was scheduled. The common theme amongst the volunteers was their passion for wildlife, habitat and being part of a meaningful community was very powerful and encouraging.
These native trees and shrubs will provide food for birds, increase cover and food for animals of all sizes, improve water quality, cool temperatures and provide areas for people to explore and contemplate nature. This is a small step towards enhancing Bozeman’s urban landscapes as the city continues to grow and native habitats are lost. This is the first phase of this project and we will be planting another sixty trees and shrubs next spring and hope to plant in other parts of the park in the future.
Support for this project came from funding from Gallatin County as part of their grant programs and the Craighead Institute, Gallatin Watershed Council and Sacajawea Audubon Society organized the project and volunteers. These nonprofits all strive to protect wildlife and habitat but focus on different strategies, this was a unique opportunity to collaborate at a very local level. However, this project would not have been possible without the dedication and support of the volunteers. Thank you.
April Craighead
Bozeman
