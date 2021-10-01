Support Local Journalism


Kudos to the true patriots, to the vaccinated; you are the heroes of the year. With so many hospitals close to being overwhelmed and beginning to ration care, you have allowed these hospitals to remain open. You have also kept our economy from tanking as we have avoided severe lockdowns, and you have kept our health insurance premiums from doubling, as most of you have avoided extremely expensive care. You have also lessened the likelihood of new variants arising.

I can’t thank you enough, well done.

Steven Eiger

Bozeman

