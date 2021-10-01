Letter to the editor: Kudos to the true patriots who got vaccinated Steven Eiger Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kudos to the true patriots, to the vaccinated; you are the heroes of the year. With so many hospitals close to being overwhelmed and beginning to ration care, you have allowed these hospitals to remain open. You have also kept our economy from tanking as we have avoided severe lockdowns, and you have kept our health insurance premiums from doubling, as most of you have avoided extremely expensive care. You have also lessened the likelihood of new variants arising. I can’t thank you enough, well done. Steven EigerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Care Patriot Hospital Likelihood Kudos Economy Insurance Premium Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Support the building of a new Law and Justice Center Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Schools' equity work should consider family structure Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington's qualities make her worthy of judgeship Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Essential that development concerns are voiced early Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bowen the most qualified candidate for judge seat Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back