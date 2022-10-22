I read with interest Attorney General Knudsen's guest editorial in a recent Chronicle. To hear him talk, Montanans have no voice in determining the Supreme Court justices. Exactly the opposite is true; the justices are elected at large, which means every Montanan gets to vote on any justice up for reelection.
His and the Legislature's "solution" is to elect Justices by district. Who would draw these districts? The Legislature? If they did, we'd end up with a gerrymandered set of districts that allow for Republican extremist control of the Montana Supreme Court.
Make no mistake about it: Austin Knudsen's motivation is exactly that. It was the courts of this country that exposed the "Big Lie" for exactly what it was: a lie. It is the courts who have ruled as unconstitutional the Legislature's blatant attempts to restrict voter participation, and protected Montanan's access to the outdoors.
I don't like some of the Montana Supreme Court decisions, but I recognize they are chosen by a majority of the voters statewide, and I will live with those decisions. The attorney general needs to live with them too; not attempt to tear up the Montana Constitution.
William Hanson
Bozeman
