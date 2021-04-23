The pandemic has stressed educators and parents alike. Although there have been bumps along the way, educating the students of Bozeman has remained a priority for all involved. Let’s keep it that way by knowing who is running for the school board and vote wisely.
The school board needs to continue supporting our schools to keep quality educators. “Very little money” as one candidate is quoted as saying, does not seem to be a good solution in this time of added burdens on schools and educators. Another candidate wants to add “American Values.” What exactly are those?
Dictionary.com defines Education as “the act or process of imparting or acquiring general knowledge, developing the powers of reasoning and judgement and general preparation of oneself” After teaching for 35 years across the country and overseas I can assure voters that teachers work hard to present state and national standard educational content, while being aware of personal bias. Any parent and/or educator can tell you that preschoolers through college students are very good at questioning and challenging all aspects of learning.
All candidates are to be commended for running in the school board elections. As voters, please know where your candidate stands and vote accordingly.