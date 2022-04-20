Wildlife trapping is permitted on essentially all public lands surrounding Bozeman. If you recreate with or walk your dog on these lands, it is imperative you become trap aware. Typically, traps are concealed and baited, serving as a hidden attractant to your dog.
Traps can seriously injure or kill your dog. Body-hold traps are designed to cause instant death by fracturing the spine at the neck. Snares are capable of strangling your dog, leading to slow death by asphyxiation. Leg hold traps typically cause serious soft tissue, ligament and tendon, and bone and joint damage. All traps are capable of causing an animal significant pain and neurological trauma.
If your dog survives being trapped, you will need to free it from the trap, triage its injuries, and transport it from your location to veterinary care. These tasks are made more difficult by the natural fight-or-flight instinct response activated in your dog. Expect that your trapped dog will attempt to bite you as you struggle to release it.
Trap-release education is the key to preparing yourself to be your dog’s best friend and potential life saver if it is ever caught in a trap. Knowledge of how traps work and hands-on experience with them will enable you to respond in a controlled manner while under extreme duress.
As a public service, Footloose Montana is conducting a free, open-to-the-public trap-release workshop on Saturday, April 30 from 2:30-4:30 pm in the Cooper Room of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman.
Workshop participants will have the opportunity to learn about trapping regulations, how to avoid traps, what to carry with you to help save your pet, and first aid for your injured canine companion. Opportunities for hands-on experience opening traps will also be provided.