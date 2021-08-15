Letter to the editor: Kindness regardless of political or spiritual beliefs Mickey Smotherman Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My wife and I moved to Montana 14 years ago, and have experienced many of what I call “Montana moments” over the years — too many to recount — what makes us love to live in this state, even though we lean to the left of the majority on most political issues. Today, I was riding my bike west on Huffine and experienced a “minefield” of glass shards, which finally punctured one of my tires. Since I was out for exercise, I decided to walk my bike back home. Within 15 minutes, two folks stopped to ask if I (and my bike) needed a lift. It probably would have been 10 people if it was wintertime. And nobody asked about my political views before offering me help. This is what I love about Montana, folks helping other folks in need, regardless of their political or spiritual beliefs. And no one asks about those beliefs before offering help. Oh, how I wish our political leaders would be motivated the same way — “how can I help my neighbors (constituents) in need, regardless of their political and spiritual beliefs?” The world, our state, and our community would be a much better place. We would all experience “Montana moments” every day! Mickey SmothermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bike Belief Tire Politics Folks West Shard Political Leader Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Editorial: School districts and universities are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations elsewhere in the country. Why not here? Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Good fire versus bad fire is a false paradigm Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Steve Daines' hypocritical infrastructure vote Posted: 12 a.m. Increased funding opportunities, planning around corner as Bozeman hits metropolitan status Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Posted: Aug. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back