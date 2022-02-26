Three plagues are sweeping Montana: one is COVID-19, which has infected 272,000 Montanans, and killed 3,107.
The second plague, pathological hatred, driven by misinformation, illusions of what constitutes sport, strident attachment to private property, ignorance and irrational hatred, irresponsibility, and cruelty, is the killing of wolves — up to 450 ( 230 taken as of 2/20), and in Southwest Montana, 85, including 21 from two hunting districts abutting Yellowstone. All of those 21 wolves spent 95% of their lives in the park, to be blown away when they strayed over the north boundary.
Misinformation? Yes, hunters and trappers are justifying their killing based on gross exaggeration of cattle and sheep losses to wolves, as though the killing of 1 in 10,000 cattle and 3 in 10,000 sheep per year (all compensated) is a threat to the livestock industry. Similarly, they assert that wolves are “decimating” elk herds. Montana FWP records tell us there were 109,500 elk in the state in 1995, when wolves were restored; 136,000 today, 50,000 over objective.
Several hunting and trapping organizations are paying bounties, and holding wolf killing clinics and fundraising banquets and raffles in March in Kalispell and Plains under the guise of preserving Montana’s agricultural resources and predator management.
In the 27 years since wolves returned to Montana (some on their own), we have learned a lot about them. While visitors to Yellowstone coming to see wolves add $65.5 million annually to the coffers of surrounding counties, annual studies have yielded (as of 2020) 85 scientific publications, 3 books, 22 book chapters, and 27 technical reports.
Finally, it is counterproductive to human interests to kill wolves. We are shooting our allies. Wolves can be our first line of defense against a third plague, chronic wasting disease, a real threat to deer, elk, and moose.
