June 24, the Montana FWP Commission will hear FWP’s plans to carry out a series of measures in response to new anti-wolf laws sponsored by a trapper, passed by our Legislature, and signed by our wolf-killing governor.
To what end? Destroying the one tool, that, given time and tolerance, could limit chronic wasting disease, which is slowly diminishing our deer, elk, and moose across half the United States. Wolves have thousands of times the olfactory ability to sense diseases in their prey, and are on the hunt at dawn and dusk, 365 days a year, for sick prey that are less likely to kick their teeth out. You don’t shoot your ally.
And how justified? Since 2013, no region of the state has had an elk population below objective. The elk population is nearly double state objective. The Montana Livestock Loss Board confirmed 60 cattle deaths as wolf depredations among 2.5 million cattle in 2020. Wolves killed just 0.0024% of Montana’s cows in 2020. There were 49 sheep confirmed killed by wolves out of 200,000 in Montana in 2020, or 0.025%. Non-predator losses such as disease, poison and weather killed 10%.
When I was taking graduate wildlife management courses at Colorado State University, I read the father of game management in America Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac. Among his wise observations were: “If the land mechanism as a whole is good, then every part is good, ... who but a fool would discard seemingly useless parts? To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” And, “Harmony with the land is like harmony with a friend; you cannot cherish his right hand and chop off his left. That is to say, you cannot love game and hate predators.”