Letter to the editor: Kill conservative greed before it kills the planet Drew Nelson Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seen the TV ad with the rancher bemoaning the estate tax? I can’t relate. My great grandparents homesteaded our family farm over 100 years ago. It’s not worth anything close to the $20,000,000 where the estate tax takes effect. Uncle Sam will just get conventional property and income taxes from us. It sure is helpful to have federally backed crop insurance, and Farm Bill price loss coverage when the yield is crap though. Thanks Uncle Sam! It’s funny how so many agrarian folks rail against socialism, but gladly show up at their county USDA office to get subsidies from the feds. I’m surprised that any family with a $20,000,001 farm, ranch or business couldn't plan to pay estate taxes without selling the operation. Ben Franklin said, “If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail.” Maybe they are paying their Republican pal accountants and conservative friend attorneys too much money for poor advice.Anyone opposed to estate taxes or wealth taxes ought to read the history of the French Revolution. What happened to the aristocracy? One word: guillotine. If you’re opposed to the estate tax, you’re pro aristocracy. The gospel of greed might have bit too many. If the scat does hit the wind someday, the people with the most to lose will probably be the minority who did the least to help the majority. I know folks who have different beliefs than me. I still think they’re good people. And there are no shortage of idiot liberals (like me, sometimes). It just doesn’t seem to me that the liberal agenda will destroy the habitability of Earth. My hope for conservatives is that they kill their greed before it kills the planet and everyone along with it. The Bible says greed is a deadly sin for good reason right? Drew NelsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Estate Tax Politics Economics Commerce Revenue Uncle Sam Wealth Tax Insurance Price Coverage Greed Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Hutcheson, Donna Lee Posted: 1 a.m. People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines should stop with the distractions, get to work Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Kids' vaccines could finally put this pandemic behind us. Kiboshing a campaign to promote them doesn't help. Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman to discuss annexation process next week Posted: 4:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back