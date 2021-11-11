Letter to the editor: Keep wearing masks, it will save people's lives Laurie McKinney Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today I had an item delivered to my house that I purchased from a local business. Two young men delivered this item and when they came to the door, they were not masked and one had the sniffles. I did tell them that when they go into someones house, especially an older persons home, they should mask up. Young people can unknowingly carry SARS COV2 and spread it easily to others, sometimes killing them. I know, I have seen it happen as a frontline health care worker.People can find it awkward to ask delivery, repair or cleaning people to mask up, and so they don't ask, and it truly has and will continue to cost someone their life. So even though there is no mandate, good businesses would ask the delivery folks to mask up in people's homes. It is just considerate. This pandemic is not over and we are in this together. Please be a team player, you wouldn't want that person to be your relative. Laurie McKinneyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Delivery Business Folks Commerce Mask Pandemic Keep Sniffle Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Local sales tax an opportunity we keep missing out on Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Letter to the edtior: Daines against anything that affects his bottom line Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines wrong about infrastructure and climate bills Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back