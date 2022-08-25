Some days I like Montana’s Supreme Court and some days I don’t. It depends on their latest ruling. But realistically, that’s the way it should be. I think most Montana lawyers would agree that the court does a pretty good job of being unbiased. Starting a few elections ago, money began flowing into Montana’s Supreme Court elections. Slogans like “most liberal court in the country” and “liberal activist judges” dominated the ads. The reality, as exposed by the Montana Free Press a few years ago, is this surge in election propaganda came from out-of-state interests who felt the court stood in the way of their business and political agendas.
To funnel dark money into our elections, these groups relied on people like Helena lobbyist James Brown, the latest candidate to be put up to try to unseat an existing Supreme Court judge. Brown has no judicial experience and wants to replace Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who has offered Montanans distinguished and unbiased service to their Supreme Court.
Montana voters have rejected efforts to taint our Supreme Court in the past and must do so again. In November we should reject lobbyist Brown and reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court.
