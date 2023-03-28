The Chronicle’s coverage of SB 99 left me wondering what happened to Montana? Gone are the days of practical policy, replaced with sycophant legislation from national groups such as the Alliance Defending Freedom. Do not be fooled, these groups are not defending your freedoms, instead they seek to subvert them. By boxing you into their ideas of what this country/state should be.
The 2023 SB 99 is cloaked in a similar manner, seeking to ban health care for transgender minors in Montana, under the auspices of “protecting the youth.” Add in SB 99 from the 2021 session in which Montana teachers are required to obtain parental permission to even answer questions about human sexuality and its easy to see where their road map is going. They want to ban LGBT folks from public life so that their nice little world view makes sense again.
As a transgender Montanan I can attest to both the life-saving benefits of gender related care as well as the general sense of well being that comes from an authentically lived life. Bills such as the ones before the current legislative session seek to change the landscape of Montana from a live-and-let-live state to a live-and-let-die ideology. You can’t legislate trans people out of existence in much the same way that you can't convert a person from being gay to straight.
Reach out to your representatives and tell them to keep Montana a state where we are all allowed to be ourselves and to knock it off with this hate-filled legislation.
Mason Griffin
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.