All candidates need money to run a campaign. However, it is my view and probably others that the amount of money poured into election campaigns has destroyed our election process. Money from corporations, special interests, very rich people. Is the voter to believe that the candidate who raises the most money, is therefore, the most qualified, best candidate to represent Montana in the new western congressional district? Shouldn’t our values and sense of place supersede the power of money?
When a candidate receives most of their financial contributions for their primary campaign from outside Montana, you can bet they will be beholden to those from away, those who do not live here, work here, or share values particular to Montana. Campaign rhetoric is powerful, they may say they are all in for Montana, but they will be influenced by outsiders.
Over 80% of Monica Tranel’s campaign contributions come from Montanans. She is devoted to this state, the people and the concerns and values that are specific to Montana. She is eminently qualified to represent Montana in Congress and will honestly and gratefully be beholden to Montana — not outside interests.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.