Letter to the editor: Keep an eye on the drawing of Montana's congressional districts Linda Young Sep 16, 2021 We owe the framers of Montana's 1972 Constitution a debt of gratitude for their farsightedness in mandating Montana's process of redistricting for both our state Legislature and for Congress. Montana is one of only 15 states that attempt to reduce partisan influence by appointing a Districting & Apportionment Commission to redraw electoral districts as our population shifts. And our population has grown, by 9.6% between the 2010 and 2020 elections, gaining Montana a second seat in the US House of Representatives.Right now, the commission is working to create two electoral districts for the U.S. House instead of one. The commission deliberated on the criteria for the districts, and adopted mandatory criteria from guiding legislation, including creating districts of equal population, compact and contiguous territory, and protection of minority voting rights. The commission adopted the additional goals of not favoring a political party, keeping communities of interest intact, and minimizing division of towns, counties and federal reservations. The commission is carefully considering how to account for Montana's incarcerated population (approximately 2,563 people), and if it is possible to include this population in their hometown, rather than the location of their incarceration. The process of redistricting deserves our support, and our scrutiny. Their website (mtredistricting.gov) provides information on how to participate in meetings and what is at stake, in a user accessible way.This process matters in so many ways. Redistricting can promote conversation among us about Montana values, those we share, and those unique to particular communities. Fairly drawn electoral districts mean that candidates will have to carefully consider how to compete for our vote, will bolster public confidence in our elections, and potentially voter turnout. The time to enter this conversation is now. Linda YoungBozeman