Is the expansion of Kagy Boulevard necessary? I don't think so.
There are already sidewalks that go from 11th to Third streets. There are already traffic control lights on 11th and south Third Street. There are already turn lanes from Third Street and 11th. There are pedestrian cross walks with caution lights at crosswalks.
The city representative said there won't be any resident taxes involved but all city residents just got notice that Arterial Connect taxes have been stuck with taxes that are supposedly for roundabout and street maintenance needs. Also, tree and street maintenance taxes are in affect, so are we getting bad information from the city that we won't be taxed? The $17.5 million could be used for a lot of more necessary projects that could started such as "Affordable Housing." And what about the trails they are going to be put in along Kagy? Are they really needed? I don't think so.
This project should be scrapped.
