What part of widening Kagy is consistent with the city of Bozeman's climate change plan?
Does it reduce car use? No. Does it underwrite more public transport? No. Does it encourage more walking and biking? No.
Most of the small particulate matter adversely affecting Bozeman's air quality and what gets deep into our lungs comes from road dust. Twice the lanes equals twice the dust. This particular area crosses through campus, by playing fields, by the stadium, by the two outdoor parts of the Museum of the Rockies, and in a heavily pedestrian area as students cross back and forth from the apartments to the south of campus, and to parking lots.
Noise is also a form of pollution. Some can't be avoided. Why pile on more?
A two-lane Kagy can have traffic flow improvements. How about streamlining the pedestrian crossings? (Now it's a one-person crossing, however frequent, at two crossings.) It can be determined if one or more traffic circles will be better than the traffic lights.
And what on earth happens when four lanes reach the two, beyond South Willson/South Third? Instant backup, wouldn't you think? Necessitating more lane expansion to the east? Surely it's better to manage the existing two lanes better. (And address the significant and persisting drainage issues in the Kagy Korner Store area and east toward Valley View Golf Course.) If we really have workable bus scheduling and frequency, that's a win all around, for our health and that of the climate.
