You don’t fill a bottle with twice as many beans and get them out of the neck any faster. Doubling the Kagy capacity for 1 mile, east from 19th, meeting two lanes at Willson, is a recipe for a bottleneck.
Roundabouts at 11th and 7th may move things along, but picture what could happen at the Willson/3rd stoplight: how far would backups go at busy times? A third roundabout at Willson/3rd giving a steady stream of cars will only increase the accident potential with existing impediments to the east. There’s a busy bike-pedestrian trail system crossing a block away. There are perennial drainage problems at that intersection and eastward. There's a sight-restricting curve which is already dangerous. At that curve, cars enter from a neighborhood to the north, from Valley View Golf Course, and from a neighborhood to the south (with no other exit except via Kagy). Further east, it’s already difficult at the Sourdough/Church intersection. Picture the years of backups on this increased-volume stretch as new traffic-handling projects are necessitated.
Improved bike transit for the 1 mile between 19th and Willson — what does that actually accomplish (especially at roundabouts)? Sidewalks are already in place for pedestrians. A pedestrian underpass or better (and timed) pedestrian crossings can happen at the current Kagy width. What happens to traffic when this $25 million headscratcher would get closed on MSU game days?
Why spend $6.5 million of city funds for a project that makes so little sense?
Clara Pincus
Bozeman
