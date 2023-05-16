I have heard an unverified rumor that the reason Justice Thomas has such a hard time recognizing unethical behavior is that he cut the class “Ethics and the Law” while Yale Law School.
Had he attended he might have learned that judges are to be beyond reproach and they are held to a higher standard than persons appearing before them. Doesn’t the justice know that receiving a gift of a half a million dollar gift vacation, having his ward’s private education paid for and having the same “friend” buy a house for your mother to live in raises certain ethical issues not easily explained away.
That the justice said this April that, “he loves to travel through good old fashioned RV parks and a good Walmart parking lot” strains credulity but not hypocrisy. When between the extravagant foreign vacations and the trips to private resorts does the justice have time to visit Walmart parking lots? How about a couple of receipts from a RV park.
Last week two Wall Street Journal columnists wrote extensively defending the justice's behavior. I would argue that the mere writing of a defense in a national journal shows the behavior described above may not be illegal but was clearly unethical at a minimum and bordering on judicial malfeasance at best. Is Chief Justice Roberts' failure to publicly address this behavior a sign that there might be more justices who have excepted inflated gifts or honorarium far above reasonable limits? Will other expensive shoes drop before this matter is closed?
The reason unethical behavior can be so easily recognized outside the Beltway is that we are accountable for our behavior. In the morass that is D.C. unethical behavior is difficult to spot midst the dense fog of hypocrisy.
Mike Zell
Bozeman
