Curious lately about who, exactly, are the so-called "Far Left," a.k.a. “Radical Left," a.k.a. “Far Left Extremists." (a great name for a band, btw, though I’ve never personally met one!).
As close as I can tell, the U.S. today is comprised of: Far Right Extremists (today known as MAGA/Trumpists or, in 1944 parlance, fascists); Centrists; and Progressives (previously known as Centrists, before the needle moved so far to the right that people like me are now, magically, "Leftists," even though my actual political positions on women's- and civil-rights, war-for-profit, the environment, fascism, etc. haven't changed).
Isn’t a "Far Leftist" a bomb-throwing anarchist bent on overthrowing the government? I don't know a single one of those. Do you? We all, however, know plenty of far right extremists, as the Jan. 6 Committee has just spent a year-plus showing us, and includes every screaming face at every Trump rally in his sorry, career-criminal life.
So, I'm really confused about a "radical left" that doesn't seem to actually exist at all. You don't think that that might just be an entirely-made-up term by the Far Right/ Faux "news" to galvanize a bunch of rubes behind a gaslighting invention of their own making, do you? Because that would be, like, dishonest, right?
And now even such conservatives as Marc Racicot (never a fan of his policies, but an honest conservative) are getting thrown under the bus by the extreme-right for not being extremely-right enough! Wow! Does this give any Montana conservative pause to wonder what depths Republicans’ once “Eisenhower-conservative” beliefs have devolved to? Do any of today’s Montana Republican voters even remember “Ike,” and what honest, non-radical conservatism looked like? Doesn’t seem so from who they’ve elected to our current Legislature — extreme-right carpetbaggers bent on destroying the Montana Constitution — and our rights!
Kevin Crawford
Bozeman
