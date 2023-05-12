Let the news come to you

Curious lately about who, exactly, are the so-called "Far Left," a.k.a. “Radical Left," a.k.a. “Far Left Extremists." (a great name for a band, btw, though I’ve never personally met one!).

As close as I can tell, the U.S. today is comprised of: Far Right Extremists (today known as MAGA/Trumpists or, in 1944 parlance, fascists); Centrists; and Progressives (previously known as Centrists, before the needle moved so far to the right that people like me are now, magically, "Leftists," even though my actual political positions on women's- and civil-rights, war-for-profit, the environment, fascism, etc. haven't changed).

Isn’t a "Far Leftist" a bomb-throwing anarchist bent on overthrowing the government? I don't know a single one of those. Do you? We all, however, know plenty of far right extremists, as the Jan. 6 Committee has just spent a year-plus showing us, and includes every screaming face at every Trump rally in his sorry, career-criminal life.

