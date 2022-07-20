Where is Sen. Jon Tester? Our state is under assault, and the only person from Montana with a direct link to Joe Biden and the White House is nowhere to be seen or heard. Why is he not protesting over poisonous fentanyl pouring into Montana killing hundreds? Why is he not demanding Biden and Homeland Security’s Alejando Mayorkas secure our southern border and protect the American people from drug traffickers killing thousands? Obviously, Jon Tester is not part of the solution, but a significant part of the problem.
Clearly, the Democratic Party leadership of Joe Biden, Senate leader Charles Schumer, and House leader Nancy Pelosi are not working and fighting for “We, the people.” They refuse to tell us what the end game is of their sinister agenda. They refuse to tell us they serve not America’s best interests, but “The Great Reset,” the global agenda of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum. With open border/illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking deaths are merely unavoidable collateral damage of this agenda. Likewise, food and fuel shortages. Now, Sri Lanka has collapsed under the boot of Schwab’s “green” agenda.
While we possess the greatest petroleum resources in the world, Americans are being crushed by high gas prices. "This is about the future of the “liberal world order” and we have to stand firm," declared senior Biden advisor Brian Deese. Likewise, fanatic climate czar John Kerry insists we will not tap into our ample oil supply. Adding insult to injury, Biden has released our strategic-reserve oil to communist China, our foremost enemy. If this isn’t betrayal, what is?
The roadblock to the final destination of America’s betrayal from within, remains Donald Trump and we, the pro-American people. Why are they so vilified? Because they refuse to play ball with America’s backstabbers.
