The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Care, support, and research. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to support families while advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Alzheimer's isn't stopping — but neither am I. By participating in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 18th, in Bozeman. Participants will each carry flowers representing a loved one while demonstrating how committed they are to ending this disease.
I am participating because I lost my Dad two years ago to this disease and it still feels like yesterday. My Dad will always be my hero, and having to watch what this disease did to my Dad and my family was devastating. No family should have to go through this.
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and a leading cause of death in the U.S., it kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease including 22,000 here in Montana. Over 11 million Americans provided unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias. These caregivers provided more than 16 billion hours valued at nearly $272 billion.
The health and safety of participants, volunteers, and staff remain the Association’s top priorities while continuing to monitor the pandemic and make decisions about event details in our community.
Register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.
Thanks for your support. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease.
Kimberly Bauer
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.