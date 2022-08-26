Let the news come to you

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Care, support, and research. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to support families while advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

Alzheimer's isn't stopping — but neither am I. By participating in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 18th, in Bozeman. Participants will each carry flowers representing a loved one while demonstrating how committed they are to ending this disease.

I am participating because I lost my Dad two years ago to this disease and it still feels like yesterday. My Dad will always be my hero, and having to watch what this disease did to my Dad and my family was devastating. No family should have to go through this.

