We, the board of directors serving HRDC, are proud to work with the organization’s dedicated leadership and staff, who have saved countless lives by sheltering those with nowhere else to turn. We look to you, our neighbors, to stand with HRDC in insisting we will not look away from those who have found themselves homeless. Supporting HRDC's call for financial contributions for its emergency shelter is the right thing to do (theHDRC.org).
HRDC is a nonprofit and can only operate its Warming Center through donations. We need your help. We offer all who need it a safe, warm place to sleep. Given continued population growth, scarcity of rentals, and rising rents coupled with inflation, an increasing number of families and individuals in our community have lost their housing. In one week last fall, four senior citizens looked to us for shelter, as each had lost their housing due to these factors.
People experiencing homelessness across Bozeman and beyond are the very people who power our businesses and whose children attend school with our children. On average, 10 families and 75 people are sheltered in HRDC facilities. Over 90 people were sheltered during the recent November and January cold snaps. In addition, we offer customers wrap-around services and assistance finding more permanent housing solutions.
HRDC relies on donations from the community and local resources to be able to provide these services. Due to steady increases in occupancy, more staff members have been hired to keep operations safe. At the same time, necessary increases in hourly wages have vastly increased the facility's cost of operating. We currently have a shortfall in funding for the Warming Center.
Our community always steps up to help one another when needed; let's join together to keep that legacy intact.
Scott Malloy
Bozeman
