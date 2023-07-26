The key to effective City government is a combination of creativity, imagination and leadership in the Commissioners along with their ability to encourage input and support from the diverse points of view that comprise our community. The success of a Commission is found in its ability to grapple with new ideas to both preserve our community and to improve it. For example, Steve Kirchhoff brought us smart growth, Jeff Rupp a concern for the less affluent, and Terry Cunningham a broader approach to housing affordability. While we could have been more successful in these endeavors, we would be a sprawling City with less potential for economic diversity, if these Commissioners and others had not stepped forward.
If we are to maintain our quest for equity in a welcoming community, it is time for us to elect new people with new ideas. There is currently only one Commissioner under the age of 60. Candidate for Mayor Joey Morrison, 27, brings the perspectives of his generation, of renters, and of those who will be most affected by climate change. His work with Bozeman Tenant’s United has shown his ability to listen and communicate. They have effectively encouraged the City Commissioners to reconsider how we view short term rentals.
When I was on the Commission I thought hard about the length of my service. For me, 8 years in office was the right number; maybe 12 for others. I think that after 12 years the importance of experience is overshadowed by a loss of the energy brought by new perspectives. Our system is designed to ease people into the position of Mayor by requiring them to be Deputy Mayor for two years. Joey is smart and energetic. He will easily adapt. Join me in supporting and voting for Joey Morrison for Mayor.
Carson Taylor
Bozeman
